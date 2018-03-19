Volunteers needed for PGA EuroPro event

CAVERSHAM Heath Golf Club are seeking a handful of volunteers to help with ball spotting during the upcoming HotelPlanner.com PGA EuroPro Tour Q-School event on March 28 and 29.

Anyone who can help out should contact the club secretary Matthew Millard.

The club will play host to the Pentahotels Championship, a scheduled event on the EuroPro Tour from July 25 to 27, with a prize fund of £46,735.

Due to unforeseen circumstances the EuroPro Pro-Am event has been re-scheduled to July 23 to 27.

On the course Duncan Mee and Luis Mesquita triumphed in the greensomes competition played last Sunday. The duo recorded 43 points to win from Mike Capaldi and Tom Capaldi with 42 points. Third were Calvin Hutt and Craig Hutt with 41 points.

Ian Gaff and Jim McGiveron are the new holders of the Senior Winter Greensomes Knock-out trophy, beating John Holdsworth and John Purnell in the final. Margaret Deighan and Sarala Reed beat Caroline Dover and Audrey Fox in the final to win the Weller Winter Pairs.

Kathy North (31hcp) took the honours in the ladies’ March Stableford with 33 points. Runner-up was Caroline Dover with 31 points and third was Carole Reeves with 28 points.