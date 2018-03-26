Outgoing golf captain’s themed party

CLARE DODDS celebrated the end of her year as ladies’ captain at Henley Golf Club with an Alice in Wonderland-themed evening.

The event started with champagne cocktails poured from teapots into tea cups labelled “drink me” by students from Shiplake College dressed as characters from the book.

The guests,who also dressed the part, enjoyed a lovely dinner followed by a selection of Mad Hatter teacakes for dessert.

They were then entertained by the drama students from the college, directed by Jenny Nunes (head of drama and also Clare’s daughter), who enacted scenes from the book.

A great time was had by all and the fun evening proved a fitting finale to Clare’s year in office.

Clare is pictured (centre) with her husband Richard.