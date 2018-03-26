Monday, 26 March 2018

Raymond in fine form

MARK Raymond came out on top in Division 1 of the midweek Stableford at Caversham Heath on Wednesday of last week on countback.

Raymond scored 38 points (halves of 17 and 21 points). Runner-up Mark Chidgey had halves of 20 and 18 points in his 38 points but it could have been better had he not had a double on the last. Third was Lee Kirton, on countback from Tom Dexter, both with 35 points. Kirton (halves of 19 and 16 points) had a double bogey to end while Dexter (halves of 19 and 16 points) ended with a double.

Division 2 winner was Ben Storey with 34 points (halves of 19 and 15 points). Second was Caroline Dover with 33 points but that included three nil returns, with one coming at the last hole. Third was Samuel Kpani-Addy on countback from John Holdsworth and Mick Biles, all with 32 points. Both Kpani-Addy and Mick Biles had three nil returns, with Biles getting two of his three on the closing three holes.

