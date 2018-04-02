Monday, 02 April 2018

Stroomer wins cup

ROGER STROOMER won the Caversham Heath Golf Club’s Champions Cup on Saturday.

He recorded net 69 to take the honours in the invitation-only event, ahead of runner-up Adam Bradley with net 71. Third was Jack Turrill, on countback from Will Tate, both with net 73.

Bradley ended with a triple bogey while Turrill had two doubles. Tate had 10 pars and three birdies in his round. Twos were recorded by Andrew Parker at the eighth hole and by Andy King at the 11th hole.

