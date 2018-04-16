Monday, 16 April 2018

Lady Captain’s four-ball and fashion show

CAROL SEARLE, lady captain of Badgemore Park Golf Club, held her spring meeting, which comprised a four-ball better ball competition followed by lunch and a fashion show.

The competition winners were Kim Hawkins and Margery Dray with 33 points. Dorothy Arlett and Gloria Sinclair were second with 32 points and Di Ward and Sue Jenkins third with 31 points.

The nearest the pin winner was Maggie Stanley.

The fashion show, which was organised by Ann Grosfort, featured the latest spring/summer golf attire followed by Sarah West presenting her SLW Collection of stylish separates and accessories from Paris.

Just over £300 was raised for Mrs Searle’s chosen charity, Medical Detection Dogs.

Pictured are winners Kim Hawkins (left) and Margery Dray (right) with lady captain Carol Searle and vice-captain Ann Grosfort

