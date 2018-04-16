Father and son triumph

HENLEY staged the annual running of the Gray Cup, a bogey better ball competition where the players play against the course.

The winners of the trophy were the father and son team of Mike and Mark Farina who recorded a score of seven up on countback from the pairing of Peter Muhley and Ian Heggie.

The pairing of Malcolm Kemp and John Acton were third with a score of six up which was a hole better than Henry Bareham and Dave Lawrence. The overall scores resulted in all the pairings recording a win against the course qualifying for the summer-long knockout stages of the Cavill Statuette.

The extra medal played the day before was won by Andy Bryan with a score of 68 which was six shots better than runner-up John Acton. Keith Brockington was third with a 76 on countback from Peter Falle.

Tom Hancock won Division 1 of the juniors Harpsden Wealth Management Stableford with 39 points which was two points better than runner-up Olivia Steel. Chloe Stanley was third with 36 points.

Division 2, which is played over nine holes, was won by Fergus Heggie with a score of 25 points from Tom Petrie and Lucy Hucker.