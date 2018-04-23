Badgemore seal title with half at 18th hole

BADGEMORE Park Golf Club triumphed against Oak Park in the final of the M4 Winter League on Monday.

This popular competition sees more than 60 clubs take part in a league stage before the winners of each of eight leagues enter the draw for the knock-out.

Badgemore claimed victory in its league with a game to spare and progressed from the quarter-final with a 2.5 to 1.5 win at Castle Royle before taking on West Berks at the neutral venue of Temple Golf Club.

This semi-final encounter proved to be a close-run thing with the teams level after the final paring completed the 18 holes and had to return to the first tee to play a 19th to decide the match.

Badgemore Park prevailed setting up the final against Oak Park at the neutral venue of Winter Hill Golf Club.

The format of four ball better ball, played with four pairs in each team made for a tense final with the first paring of Martyn Walker and Mervyn Hardman losing out four and three to some excellent golf played by the Oak Park captain.

The second paring of Fizz Kassam and John Tugwell levelled the match with a two and one win and, third out, John Grace and Neil Palmer put Badgemore in front, winning four and three.

All eyes were on the 18th green as the final pairing of Peter Foster and Brent Levitt who were sitting at all square and needing to half their match to secure victory for the team.

Foster duly obliged with a steady par to see Badgemore Park list the trophy with a 2.5 to 1.5 win.

Other results at the club included the April monthly medal competition, postponed for two weeks due to poor weather conditions.

The Saturday medal results are as follows: A/B Division — 1 John Routledge, net 62, 2 Mark Stevens, net 67, 3 Vincent Porter, net 68.

C Division — 1 Richard Lambert, net 36, 2 David Whitehead, net 34, 3 Keith Cheese, net 33.

The Sunday medal results are as follows: A/B Division — 1 Kevin Harris, net 67, 2 Calum Miller, net 70, 3 Andy Wellman, net 70.

C Division — 1 Mark Buckley, net 28, 2 David Howse, net 25, 3 John Cole, net 25.