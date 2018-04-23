Williams claims prize with pars and birdies

TWELVE pars and two birdies in a round of net 73 was enough for Dave Williams to clinch the top prize in Division 1 of the Weekend Medal and Lombard Trophy Qualifier at Caversham Heath on Saturday.

Williams held off the challenge of Mark Banham to win on countback while Banham will rue a double bogey on the 12th hole. Third was Phil Booth with net 74.

Three of the top five in Division 2 all received a one shot cut in handicap, with winner David Cuthbertson receiving a two-shot cut.

Cuthbertson scored net 68 with eight pars and two birdies. Nick Ford shot net 71, including 10 pars — four of them to end his round.

Adam Bradley held off the challenge of Barry Reynolds and Duncan MacDonald, all of whom received a one-shot cut in handicap, to gain third spot, all with net 72. Bradley held on for third place despite shooting a disastrous nine on the par 5 fourth hole. However, he recovered to score 10 pars and one birdie.

Reynolds had eight pars and one birdie while MacDonald had three bogeys to end his round following a four over eight on the 12th hole.

Division 3 winner was Adam Baker with net 71, despite finishing with an eight. He also received a one-shot cut in handicap.

Runner-up was Andy Ward with 76, including three scores worse than double bogey.

Andy Lambourne was third, on countback from Daniel Dover, both with net 77. Dover was another player to shoot three scores worse than double bogey and he also had a double on the last.

Twos were recorded by Alex Easter and Duncan MacDonald, both on the eighth hole.