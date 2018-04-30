Monday, 30 April 2018

Record number tee off at memorial golf day

A RECORD 104 players took part in the second annual Steve Edwards Memorial golf day at Badgemore Park Golf Club in Henley.

The event used to be Henley Rugby Club’s annual golf day but was renamed last year following Mr Edwards’s death in December 2016.

Mr Edwards, a Henley magazine publisher and rugby fanatic, had organised it since its inception.

A team fourball competition took place in the morning followed by foursomes in the afternoon.

A total of 125 people attended the prize-giving dinner, which included an auction with a prize of a year’s membership of Badgemore’s new gym, donated by Jon Connell.

Pictured are the winning team of Simon Lambert, Andy Hearn, Tommy Carr and Guy Outram receiving the Steve Edwards Trophy from Catrin, Debbie and Jess Edwards.

