Caversham duo have cuts in handicap

JOSEPH SICHERI claimed the Shah Bowl in a Stableford format competition held at Caversham Heath on Saturday.

Sicheri held on to win Division 1 with even halves of 19 points for a combined tally of 38 points. Runner-up was Michael Deignan with 37 points. Third was David Jubb with 35 points.

Division 2 winner was Andy Holmes with 38 points. Second was Peter Bishop with 36 points and third was Michael Hamilton with 36 points.

After starting with a triple bogey, Garfield Bryant scorched around the front nine in 23 points, including seven pars. Although he could only muster 14 points on the back nine, his combined total of 37 points was enough to win Division 3.

Runner-up was Jane Weller with 35 points, despite recording two nil returns and two doubles on her back nine. Third was Caroline Dover with 31 points.

Both Deignan and Holmes received a one-shot cut in handicap.