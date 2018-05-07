Bareham triumphs on return to club

THE annual running of the Francis Francis Cup resulted in a close finish success for ex-professional Henry Bareham who recently rejoined Henley Golf Club.

Bareham’s round of gross 67 included five birdies and resulted in a winning Stableford score of 42 points to take the trophy on countback from Neil Kelly. Peter Muhley, playing off three was third with 40 points which was two better than Richard Stow.

Phil Booth, Tim Lloyd, James Scott and Kenny Roderick were the only other players who bettered their handicaps with 37 points.

The extra medal was won by Andy Bryan with a net score of 71 which was a shot better than runner-up Harry Metcalfe. Club champion Angus Harris-White was third with a net 74 which was four shots better than Peter Falle.

There was a close finish in the ladies’ Coronation Foursomes competition played on Tuesday where Annette Belcher and Ali Mitchell prevailed with a score of 32 points on countback from the pairing of Clare Dodds and Nikki Donohoe.

Rachel Hall and Andrea Smith were third, again on countback from the pairings of Fay Ahara and Gail Henderson, Ngairy Palin and Suzy Smith and Janet Thompson and Christine Valentine, all of which were two points behind the winners.