Park retain trophy

Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING’S successful battle for gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 14 May 2018
BADGEMORE PARK travelled to local rivals Henley for the return leg of the BadHen Trophy last Friday in which the visitors held a slender one point advantage. On the day Henley selected one of their strongest ever teams, although winning the match by the same score as they lost at Badgemore Park, meant that
Badgemore retained the trophy for the fifth year running.
14 May 2018
More News:
Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING’S successful battle for gold in the ... [more]
Garage eyes new premises to make way for housing
A GARAGE in Sonning Common which is being forced ... [more]
School staff join charity walk for sick colleague
SIX members of staff at Robert Piggott Infant ... [more]
POLL: Have your say