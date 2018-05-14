Monday, 14 May 2018

Park retain trophy

BADGEMORE PARK travelled to local rivals Henley for the return leg of the BadHen Trophy last Friday in which the visitors held a slender one point advantage. On the day Henley selected one of their strongest ever teams, although winning the match by the same score as they lost at Badgemore Park, meant that
Badgemore retained the trophy for the fifth year running.

