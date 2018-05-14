View from the first tee is just stunning

TEMPLE Golf Club is beautifully situated and enjoys extensive panoramic views of the River Thames and Chiltern Hills beyond. The view from the first tee is simply stunning.

Although Temple is more than 100 years old, the club combines heritage with a modern approach and its affordable, family-friendly and flexible Lifestyle membership continues to be tremendously popular.

This membership is aimed at today’s time-poor golfer who is trying to juggle business and family commitments but at the same time seeks value for money.

Our entry-level Blue membership provides up to nine rounds of golf a year but is currently full. Bronze membership offers up to 20 rounds, Silver up to 35 rounds, Gold up to 52 rounds and our Platinum category includes unlimited golf. Rounds can be used on weekdays and weekends, for competition or social golf. The excellently maintained and beautifully presented course, designed by two-time Open champion Willie Park Jr. has wintered well and is in great shape going into the new season. During the close season we have continued our programme of course improvements, including some truly spectacular bunker refurbishments.

We are introducing a Temple Golf Academy later in the year with the aim of offering men, women and juniors a pathway through to playing membership. This will offer professional group coaching for men, women and juniors wishing to take up or return to the game.

To find out how you can join Temple Golf Club or for more information on the academy, please call 01628 824795, email secretary@

templegolfclub.co.uk or visit www.templegolfclub.co.uk