Gym membership’s all part of package

BADGEMORE Park has reached a landmark in its major programme of investment and redevelopment to create Henley’s number one leisure and lifestyle destination.

A familiar and well-loved feature of Henley’s landscape for more than 45 years, Badgemore Park offers golf, weddings, events, conferences and B&B accommodation, in addition to a vibrant office community — however, we are now so much more!

The club has recently designed and built a new boutique gym and fitness hub — FOCUS at Badgemore Park.

Gym membership is automatically included in all golf memberships and therefore not only offers anybody who joins great value for money but also a unique membership experience no other golf club in the Henley area can match.

The course, set in over 120 acres of beautiful parkland, benefits from a full state of the art irrigation system which not only means the greens and tees are in excellent condition all year round but also allows the fairways to be presented to the highest standard.

Recently, Badgemore Park has not only invested heavily in its clubhouse redevelopment but is currently coming to the end of a five-year course upgrade that has seen strategic improvements to every hole that have included complete bunker complex refurbishment, extension to the length of some holes through new tee boxes and, when completed next year, two new greens.

For more information about membership or to book a tour of our wonderful clubhouse for any special occasion or corporate event, email info@badgemorepark.com or call (01491) 574175.

We look forward to welcoming you.

The clubhouse is a converted 18th century coach house and oozes character. As well as being filled with welcoming and friendly staff, our elegant and comfortable ambience is perfect for hosting events of any size.

So whether you are looking for a corporate golf day, birthday party or wedding for over 100 people or a small intimate dinner or boardroom meeting Badgemore Park is the perfect venue.