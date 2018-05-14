Giving you the platform to enjoy yourself

HENLEY Golf Club offers peace, tranquillity, customer service and a rather special golf course that was originally opened for play in 1907.

Course conditioning is outstanding and more recently Henley have developed a reputation for some of the truest greens in the South of England.

The team at Henley work with a very simple ethos — we are here to give you the platform to enjoy yourself. Whether you are here for a game of golf with a friend, a society day, a lesson with one of our pros or a visit for lunch you’ll find a warmth of welcome on and off the course.

You have a choice of where to spend your leisure time; we would like you to spend some of it with us. Come and enjoy a beautiful summer’s evening on the links with twilight rounds for £25 per person.

To enquire about playing golf at Henley, having a lesson or even joining the club as a golf or social member, call the club on (01491) 575742.