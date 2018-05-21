Allrounder lifts the Floate Cup

THE annual running of the Floate Cup at Henley resulted in a win for the inform Peter Muhley.

The all round sportsman, having been in the winning Wyfold crew at Henley Royal Regatta in 2012, played off two and recorded four birdies in his gross round of 69 (net 67) to take the spoils on countback from Rob Edwards, Richard Stow and Phil Booth. Malcolm Kemp was fifth on countback from Henry Bareham whilst Chris Messenger was the only other player in a field of 90 to beat their handicap with a net 69.

Last year’s winner of the cup, Andy Carmichael, was successful in the extra medal played two days beforehand with a net 68, which was three shots better than John Acton and Harry Hooper. Mike Benson was a shot behind with a net 72.

The ladies’ section held a Stableford competition which resulted in a win for past ladies’ captain Clare Dodds with a score of 37 points in Division 1 which was a point better than Lucy Terris and Maggi Buffin. Morag Broom was fourth with 35 points.

Another ladies’ past captain Caroline Archibald claimed Division 2 with a score of 35 points which was a point better than Valeska Maclachlan. Ngairey Palin was third with 33 points.

Division 3 was won by Alison Weir with a level par score of 36 points which was a single point better than Fay Ahara. Miriam Dalton was third in this Division with 33 points.

Anne Franklin was the Division 4 winner and also the overall winner of the competition with a score of 38 points. Caroline Thomas matched this score but was beaten into second place on the countback rule. Pippa Shaw was third with another good score of 37 points which was two points better than Sheila Needham and Pat Melling.