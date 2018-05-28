Golfers raise £11,000 for air ambulance

THE outgoing captains at Springs Golf Club, near North Stoke, raised £11,036.36 for the Thames Valley air ambulance.

Bob Barker (on behalf of Ian Cooke) and Lesley Sparrow visited RAF Benson, where the charity’s helicopter is based, to present a cheque to senior pilot Dave Webber (far left), who is a member of the club.

The money was raised during the captains’ year in office.