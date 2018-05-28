Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Golfers raise £11,000 for air ambulance

Golfers raise £11,000 for air ambulance

THE outgoing captains at Springs Golf Club, near North Stoke, raised £11,036.36 for the Thames Valley air ambulance.

Bob Barker (on behalf of Ian Cooke) and Lesley Sparrow visited RAF Benson, where the charity’s helicopter is based, to present a cheque to senior pilot Dave Webber (far left), who is a member of the club.

The money was raised during the captains’ year in office.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33