Five birdies help Petrie take the honours

THE annual running of the Luker Putter competition was run in conjunction with the monthly medal last Saturday at Henley Golf Club and this resulted in a win for four handicapper Marcel Petrie.

Petrie’s gross score of 71 included five birdies. In difficult windy conditions only five players in a field of 78 starters managed to better or match their handicaps. Adrian Rayner was the runner up with a net 68 which was a shot better than 2015 winner Ron Jacobs whilst Mike Poulson and Richard Fenn matched their handicaps with a level net 70 to take fourth and fifth places respectively.

The extra medal was won by Chris Pyatt with a score of net 69 which was a shot better than James Scott. Harry Metcalfe was third with a net 72.

The senior section held their Spring Cup competition which was won by Nigel Woolven with 38 Stableford points on countback from Barry Liggins and Steve Webb. Phil Stradling, David Voss, Peter Ferretti and Steve Needham were a point behind in a very tight finish to the competition.

The ladies’ national golf challenge was won by Rachel Hall in Division 1 with 38 points which was a point better than runner-up Clare Dodds. Division 2 was claimed by Sharon Chamberlain with 38 points which was a point better than Gill Mitchell. Valeska Maclachlan was third with a level par 36 points.

A good score of 40 points in Division 3 saw Miriam Dalton winning the division and the trophy whilst Val Foster missed out on top spot despite scoring 39 points. Another good score of 39 points meant that Ann Hollis took Division 4 three points in front of runner-up Pat Popham.

The ladies’ medal was also run in conjunction with the Jubilee Cup and the immediate past ladies’ captain Clare Dodds kept her good form going by claiming Division 1 with a net 67 which was four shots better than runner-up Maddy Field.

Another lady in form was Caroline Archibald who claimed Divison 2 with a net 70 on countback from Miriam Dalton. A good score of net 68 saw Cindy Weight taking Division 3 which was four shots better than Nikki Donohoe whilst a remarkable score of net 63 saw Ali Mitchell take Division 4 and the cup with the consistent Pat Popham runner up with a net 71.

Tom Hancock won the James Braid Trophy, also qualifying him for the Daily Telegraph trophy with a score of 39 points which was two shots better than Max Gosby. Leo Allen was third with 36 points.

The junior spring classic also took place and this resulted in a win for Tobias Pinnington with 40 points in Division 1 which was six points better than Tom James. Division 2 played over nine holes saw Fergus Heggie being triumphant with 22 points which was a point better than runner-up Zander Norris. Richard Latimer was third with 19 points.