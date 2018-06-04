Capaldi has the edge

IT was tight at the top of all three divisions in the May weekend medal at Caversham Heath on Saturday with countback needed to decide the winner in two of them.

Mike Capaldi took the division honours ahead of Stuart Webb, both with net 74. Third was Craig Duncan with net 75. Capaldi recorded nine pars with Webb seven. Duncan also had nine pars and two birdies, but ended with a double bogey.

Andy Bradley held off the challenge of Stephen Halford to win Division 2, both with net 71. Third was Simon Walker with net 72. All three players recorded 10 pars. Halford received a one-shot cut in handicap.

Division 3 winner was Mark Slater with net 69. Runner-up was Jim McGiveron with net 70 and third was Adam Baker with net 72. Both Slater and McGiveron received a one-shot cut in handicap.

Countback was also needed to separate the top two in the midweek Stableford on Wednesday of last week. Andy Holmes took top spot ahead of Barry Reynolds, both with 35 points. Third was David Cuthbertson on countback from Mark Reynolds, both with 34 points.

Division 2 winner was Lynne Rumbold with 38 points. Peter Muirhead was runner-up, on countback from Stuart Walker, both with 37 points. Walker received a one-shot cut in handicap.

Margaret Deighan received a two shot cut in handicap after winning the ladies’ May Stableford.