Husband and wife duo triumph

THE mixed format Foisy pairs competition was held at Badgemore Park last weekend.

The competition, a combined greensomes, foursomes and better ball format produced some good scores where husband and wife team Gareth and Michelle Tandy took first prize with 44 points.

Mark Stevens and Jamie Thoms were second with 43 points with another husband and wife team of June and Geoff Gaffney third with 42 points.