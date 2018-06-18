Monday, 18 June 2018

Needham wins extra medal on countback

HENLEY held an extra medal competition last week which resulted in a tight finish where Steve Needham pipped Guy Van Zwanenberg on countback when both players recorded net 68s. Malcolm Kemp was third with a net 70 which was two shots better than fourth placed John Acton.

The seniors section held their annual invitation day competition and coming out on top were Harry Winstanley senior and his partner Peter Fortune from Crowborough Beacon Golf Club with a better ball 46 stableford points. Richard Fenn and his partner Ken Arlett from Badgemore Park were second with 43 points on countback from their playing partners, club captain Bob Thomas and his guest Mike Neep from Sandmartins Golf Club in Wokingham.

The junior Gilly Roger competitions were held last week which saw Allegra Holtom winning Division 1 with 41 Stableford points. Club champion Angus Harris-White, playing off three, was runner-up with 39 points which included an eagle three on the 18th hole. Charlie Presswell was third with 38 points which was a single point better than Leo Allen.

Division 2 which was played over nine holes resulted in a tight finish when the countback rule decided that Zander Norris took top spot with 24 points from Lucy Hucker. Tom Petrie was third with 22 points.

