Read secures narrow win in ladies’ qualifier

SARLA READ triumphed in the ladies’ Stableford Angela Uzielli qualifier at Caversham Heath.

Read recorded 29 points to win on countback from Carole Reeves, both with 29 points. Third was Kathy North with 28 points. Reeves lost her chance with two nil returns on the last two holes while North, who also had two nil returns early on, ended with two double bogeys.

Luke O’Brien took the honours in a nine-hole Stableford with 21 points. Runner-up was Martin Chidgey on countback from Dave Williams , both with 19 points.

David Cuthbertson came out on top of Division 1 in the midweek Stableford and EuroPro competition on Wednesday of last week.

Despite a disastrous triple bogey to start and a double bogey to end, Cuthbertson still recorded 40 points, including eight pars and three birdies. Runner-up was Kevin Iley with 39 points and third was Tony Gonzalez with 38 points.

Division 2 winner was Andy Lambourne with 38 points. Second was Ben Storey on countback from Daniel Dover, Lynne Rumbold and Caroline Dover, all with 36 points. Daniel Dover had one nil return in his tally while wife Caroline had three nil returns.

The team of Andy Lambourne, James McGiveron, Jane Weller and Sam Weller won the Mid-Summer Scramble with a score of 59.6.

Runners-up were Gordon Berry, Kevin Iley, Jim McGiveron and James Springer with 60.8 and third were Nigel Barden, Stephen Halford, Peter King and Neil McAllister with 61.4.

Meanwhile the club’s professional staff member Barney Wytchard is off to pastures new at the end of this month. After being at Caversham Heath as a junior member and then a member of staff for more than nine years, Wytchard is moving to Abu Dhabi to be a part of a new golf operations team at Yas Links Golf Club, ranked number 44 worldwide.