Monday, 25 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cub learn to play golf

Cub learn to play golf

THE 1st Henley Monday Cubs visited Henley Golf Club in Harpsden to complete an introduction to golf hosted by professional Mark Howell and his assistant Sanu Yonjan (pictured left).

This was the second 90-minute visit to the club this summer.

Akela David Robinson said: “It was amazing to see the level of improvement over such a short time.

“We are incredibly grateful to Henley Golf Club, Mark Howell and Sanu in particular for giving up their time and facilities to introduce golf to our cubs, most of whom had never played it before.

“ This is exactly what scouting is all about — learning through doing, with others, within a safe environment.

“We are one of the oldest scouting groups in the country and we receive fantastic support from many local businesses and organisations, which allows us to provide a varied and interesting programme of activities for our beavers, cubs and scouts throughout the year.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33