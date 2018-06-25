Cub learn to play golf

THE 1st Henley Monday Cubs visited Henley Golf Club in Harpsden to complete an introduction to golf hosted by professional Mark Howell and his assistant Sanu Yonjan (pictured left).

This was the second 90-minute visit to the club this summer.

Akela David Robinson said: “It was amazing to see the level of improvement over such a short time.

“We are incredibly grateful to Henley Golf Club, Mark Howell and Sanu in particular for giving up their time and facilities to introduce golf to our cubs, most of whom had never played it before.

“ This is exactly what scouting is all about — learning through doing, with others, within a safe environment.

“We are one of the oldest scouting groups in the country and we receive fantastic support from many local businesses and organisations, which allows us to provide a varied and interesting programme of activities for our beavers, cubs and scouts throughout the year.”