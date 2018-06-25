Moore and Norris take invitation day honours

A HENLEY golf club duo took the honours at Badgemore Park ladies’ annual invitation day held earlier this month.

Sarah Moore and Delia Norris won the four ball better format competition with 41 points. In second place was Sue Cheale and Lin Johnston from Maidenhead Golf Club with 40 points on countback from Joy Brinsford and Chrissie Eccleston from Castle Royal Golf Club.

Sue Jenkins’ guest Angela Armstrong from Windsor Great Park Golf Club hit a hole in one on the fourth.