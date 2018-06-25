McLaren secures cup with one point win

JIM McLAREN triumphed in the annual running of the Wetton Cup competition at Henley on Sunday.

McLaren secured the trophy with a net 68 which was a shot better than Mike Walker who took the runner-up spot on countback from Alan Wilson. Level par 70s were recorded by Ian Douglas, Chris Cunningham and Mark Farina whilst Henry Bareham, Stewart Mills and Steve Webb were close behind with net 71s. The ladies’ Daily Mail competition was also held last week which resulted in a win for the pairing of Mary Smith and Caroline Thomas with 38 points on countback from the duo of Sharon Chamberlain and Nikki Donohoe when both pairs recorded 38 points. Anne Franklin and Ann Hollis were third with 33 points.

Maddy Field won the Stableford held last Saturday with a score of 36 points which was a point better than Janet Lawson.