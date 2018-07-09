Green golfers put to the test

HENLEY Golf Club hosted the third Oxfordshire primary schools golf festival on June 21.

Twenty-one budding golfers took park in an afternoon of activities on the practice range in Harpsden.

The teams represented Peppard primary and Valley Road primary in Henley and the year 3 and year 4 pupils were divided into school teams of five players each.

The teams were tested on driving, putting, target golf and straight hitting.

There were four helpers from the schools and the Henley ladies’ captain Ann Thomas and head professional Mark Howell were present to organise the event and present the prizes to all the participants.