Four birdies help Tate to midweek medal win

WILL TATE notched 11 pars and four birdies as he scorched to victory in Division 1 of the Midweek Medal at Caversham Heath on Wednesday of last week.

Tate scored a net 70 to win by five shots from Archie Smith who had seven pars and five birdies. Third was Paul Lobban on countback from Mathew Brakspear, both with net 76.

Division 2 winner was Caroline Dover with net 75. Runner-up was Samuel Kpani Addy on countback from Simon Dicketts, both with net 77.

Pars were also the order of the day on Saturday in Division 1 of the weekend medal.

James Walker came out on top with net 72, including 10 pars and two birdies. Second was David Jubb with net 73 and third Craig Duncan with net 74.

Division 2 winner was Darren Lawrence with net 68, including nine pars. Runner-up was Greg McDonald on countback from Luke O’Brien, both with net 72. All three players received a one-shot cut in handicap.

Jim McGiveron claimed top spot in Division 3 with net 66. Jane Weller was second with net 68 and Andrew Aspell was third on countback from Caroline Dover, both with net 73. McGiveron received a three-shot cut in handicap while both Weller and Aspell saw their handicap cut by one shot.