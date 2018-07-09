Goosen at Caversham

SOUTH AFRICAN Retief Goosen — winner of two US Opens and European double Tour Order of Merit winner — took time out from his busy schedule to play a round of golf at Caversham Heath on Thursday of last week.

Winner of seven PGA Tour events and 14 European Tour events, Goosen, who was in the world top 10 for 250 consecutive weeks from 2001 to 2007, was a guest at the Penta Hotels Community Golf Day held at Caversham Heath.

Goosen attended with his son Leo to support charities Belu Water/Water Aid and Launchpad. Penta sponsors the Pentahotels Championship, an event on the Hotel Planner.com PGA EuroPro Tour which is being held at Caversham Heath from July 25 to 27.