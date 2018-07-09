Monday, 09 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Teen holds double title

Teen holds double title

SEVENTEEN-year-old An-gus Harris-White has just completed a unique double after winning both the Henley and Badgemore Park championships.

The Henley College student, who plays off a two handicap, won the Badgemore championships on Sunday of last week having already won the Henley Golf Club crown earlier this year.

Former Gillotts School pupil Harris-White led the field after the first day with a first round score of 70, and then completed the second round with a respectable score of 76. Runner-up was John Routledge with a total score of 155.

The Directors’ Trophy for best net score was won by Arron Stevens.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33