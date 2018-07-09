Teen holds double title

Developer criticised over yet more change
PLANS to enlarge a new house in Wargrave have ... [more]
Monday, 09 July 2018
SEVENTEEN-year-old An-gus Harris-White has just completed a unique double after winning both the Henley and Badgemore Park championships.
The Henley College student, who plays off a two handicap, won the Badgemore championships on Sunday of last week having already won the Henley Golf Club crown earlier this year.
Former Gillotts School pupil Harris-White led the field after the first day with a first round score of 70, and then completed the second round with a respectable score of 76. Runner-up was John Routledge with a total score of 155.
The Directors’ Trophy for best net score was won by Arron Stevens.
09 July 2018
