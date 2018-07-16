Smiths triumphs in club’s Jubilee Cup

HENLEY Golf Club held the annual running of the Jubilee Cup which was run in conjunction with qualification for the knock-out stages of the Ladies’ Cup competition.

Only five entrants managed to beat their handicap as the firm ground conditions took their toll on the scoring with Alvin Smiths’ net 66 securing the trophy and a two-shot reduction in his handicap.

Kenny Roderick was the runner-up with a net 68, which was a shot better than Mike Poulson, Paul Bradford and John Bates.

The club also held the Seniors Championship last week, which was won by Ian Norris with a gross score of 74, which was a shot better than Alan Wilson. Past champion Steve Webb was third with a gross 78.

The ladies held their medal in conjunction with the second round of the Norton Cup competition.

Coming out on top in Division 1 was Janet Lawson with a net 70 which was four shots better than Maggi Buffin. Lucy Terris was a shot further behind in third place.

Ngairy Palin claimed Division 2 with a net 73, which was two shots better than Gill Mitchell and Elma Munro. Mary Smith recorded a net 71 to take Division 3 and Taissia Foum-Cheshire shot net 65 to take Division 4.

Meanwhile, Badgemore Park entertained Henley in the second round of the Hillman Trophy Plate competition, a BBO knockout competition open to all clubs in the three counties.

The team, comprising Dave Lawrence, Derek Brown, Nigel Hawkins, Bob Thomas, Roger Norris, Kenny Roderick and Cliff Austin came away with a 5-2 win, securing a third round away match against Donnington Valley Golf Club in Newbury.

At Caversham Heath Golf Club, John Endersby received a one-shot cut in handicap after winning Division 1 of the Midweek Stableford on Wednesday last week.

Endersby shot 38 points (halves of 16 and 22, including a nil return). Runner-up was Andy King with 36 points (even halves of 17 points, including two nil returns). Third was John Purnell on countback from Mario Atkinson and Anderson Goddard, both with 35 points. Anderson’s total also included two nil returns.

Division 2 winner was Jim Willison with 39 points (halves of 18 and 21 points). Second was Ben Storey with 38 points and third was Brian Connolly with 37 points, including one nil return.

Meanwhile, Luke O’Brien won the nine hole Stableford competition last Friday with 321 points. Second was Caroline Dover with 20 points and third was Christopher Bennett with 19 points.

Caversham Heath ladies’ Kathy North and Jane Weller were runners-up at the Berkshire County Ladies Vets Golf Association first Summer meeting, the Margaret R Taylor Salver, held at the Downshire on Monday last week.

North and Weller scored 49 points, two points behind the winners Gisela Bradbury and Amanda Button from Castle Royle.