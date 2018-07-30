Kelly has edge to secure cup

THE annual running of the Pedlar Cup took place last Sunday at Henley in hot conditions where 14 entrants managed to beat their handicaps.

Neil Kelly recorded the winning score of net 64 to pip runner-up Tony Hayden-Cadd on the countback rule. One shot back was Peter Craig who claimed third spot on countback from Henry Bareham whose gross 68 was the best gross score of the day. Kenny Roderick was fifth with a net 66 which was a shot better than sixth place Chris Messenger.

The senior section held their competition on Monday for the Madger Trophy which resulted in a win for John Mitchell with a score of 43 Stableford points. Past captain Roger Hudson witnessed a return to form with 40 points which was two points more than Jim Ducker and Tim Lloyd, George Wronski, Des Hele and David Voss were the only other competitors who beat their handicap with 37 points.

The ladies held their winners Stableford in conjunction with the Barker Salver which resulted in a win for Sally Woolven in the top division with 36 Stableford points on countback from Clare Dodds. Lucy Terris was three points further back in third spot.

Ngairy Palin claimed Division 2 with 38 points which was a point better than Lyn McAlpine, Gail Henderson was third with 35 points. Monique Legtmann took Division 3 with 40 Stableford points which was a single point better than Tina Dalzall. Anne Franklin was third with 38 points which was a point better than 4th placed Jane Packham.

The winner of the Barker Bowl came in Division 4 where Joyce Arksey took the trophy and the division with 42 points which was two points better than second placed Anne Richards whilst the trio of Pat Woodford, Pat Popham and Doreen Longworth were fighting for the minor places when they all recorded 39 points.