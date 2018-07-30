Monday, 30 July 2018

Weir’s team secure captain’s day competition honours

MAX Gosby, the junior captain of Henley Golf Club, held his captain’s day competition in the form of a Texas Scramble on Sunday.

With 14 participants there were two teams of four and two teams of three competing. The teams consisted of a low handicapper, mid handicapper and the higher handicappers and some good scores were recorded.

This format allowed higher handicappers to play with the lower handicappers which was a good experience for them and also allowed them to play more than the usual nine holes that they play in their own competitions.

The winning team were Mairi Weir (handicap 15), Olivia Young (29), Ben Anderson (54) and Jake Hele (54) with runners-up being Will Frood (16), Fergus Heggie (26), Zander Norris (30) and Will Sadler (51).

