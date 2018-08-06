Kelly has edge with countback rule to lift Pedlar Cup

HENLEY Golf Club held their annual pro-am last Sunday and in early difficult wet and windy conditions the greenstaff of the club worked tirelessly throughout the day in order that the competition could be concluded.

There were joint winners in the professional competition when Michael Critcher from Badgemore Park Adam Wootton from the Oxford Golf Centre both recorded 68, which was a shot better than Joe Simpson (West Berkshire Golf Club), Tom Fleming (Donnington Grove Golf Club) and Billy Hemstock (Roehampton Golf Club).

The team prize was won by “Vocalism Ltd” consisting of Jonathan Walton, Stewart Mills and Gary Stangoe along with their pro Nico Els who came home late in the day with a score of 15 under to pip the team of “Best 4 Balls” – Marcus Lovelock, Ken Simpson, Kate Simpson and pro Daryl Scott on the countback rule.

The team of Richard Fenn Designs Ltd (1) consisting of Richard Fenn, Cliff Austin, Keith Keller and pro Joe Simpson were third again on countback with a score of 13 under from “Golfing Frekes” consisting of Alan Freke, Geoff Foster, Dave Downing and pro Michael Critcher. The quartet of Geoff and Tracey Ellis, their son Henry and pro Dan Scourfield under the guise of “Fairway to Heaven” were fifth with a score of 11 under. There were nearest the pin prizes for Jim McLaren, Richard Stow, Danny Franks, Eric Sykes, Steve Messenger and James Young. Longest drives prizes went to Karen Pollard and Jason Livy whilst Muriel Quinsac and Richard Fenn won the putting competitions.

The annual running of the Pedlar Cup was played in hot conditions the previous Sunday where 14 entrants managed to beat their handicaps.

Neil Kelly recorded the winning score of net 64 to pip runner-up Tony Hayden-Cadd on the countback rule.

The senior section held their competition on Monday for the Madger Trophy which resulted in a win for John Mitchell with a score of 43 Stableford points. Past captain Roger Hudson witnessed a return to form with 40 points. The ladies held their winners’ Stableford in conjunction with the Barker Salver which resulted in a win for Sally Woolven in the top division with 36 Stableford points on countback from Clare Dodds. Lucy Terris was three points further back in third spot.

Ngairy Palin claimed Division 2 with 38 points which was a point better than Lyn McAlpine. Monique Legtmann took Division 3 with 40 Stableford points which was a single point better than Tina Dalzall.

The winner of the Barker Bowl came in Division 4 where Joyce Arksey took the trophy and the division with 42 points which was two points better than second placed Anne Richards.