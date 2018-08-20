Trophy triumph for Quinsac

FORMER ladies’ captain Muriel Quinsac won the Gwen Rawling Trophy and Cancer Spoon event at Henley Golf Club.

The 13 handicapper claimed the top division and the trophy with a score of 40 Stableford points which was seven better than runner-up Maggi Buffin. Sally Woolven was third with 32 points.

Division 2 was claimed by Harriet Wynn Jones with a score of 35 points on countback from Miriam Dalton. Erica Brady was a further point back in third place.

Anne Franklin took Division 3 with another good score of 39 points which was a point better than Mary Smith. Jane Packham and Tina Dalzell were a point behind in third and fourth spot respectively.

It was a close finish in Division 4 where Pippa Shaw claimed top spot on the countback rule from Mary Jacobs when the players recorded 39 points apiece. Kathy Hooper was in third place on 37 points. The ladies also held a three ball alliance competition which resulted in a win for the trio of Jill Irwin, Janet King and Pippa Shaw when they recorded a better ball score of 91 points to beat the second- placed team of Erica Brady, Mary Wingrove and Janet Thompson who recorded 86 points. The trio of Miriam Dalton, Pat Woodford and Valeska Maclachlan also recorded 86 points but missed out on the countback rule.

The men’s Post Pro-Am competition was won by the in form Liam Hilditch with 41 points which was two better than his father Mick who was the runner-up. Mike Poulson was third, again on countback also with 39 points.

Ian Heggie and Liam Hilditch were both successful in the recent extra medal played on the Harpsden course whilst Leo Allen was successful in Division 1 of the Junior Rompani Trophy with a score of 38 points.