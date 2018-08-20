Monday, 20 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Oakley honours for Dicketts

Oakley honours for Dicketts

SIMON DICKETTS triumphed in the seniors roll-up to win the Oakley Trophy at Caversham Heath Golf Club despite have a triple bogey on the last hole.

Dicketts shot halves of 21 and 19 points to total 40 points, two more than the chasing group. Mike Day took second place, on countback from Patrick O’Hare and John Purnell, all with 38 points.

Scores were close in both divisions of the midweek Stableford on Wednesday of last week. Jon Winstanley claimed the Division 1 honours with 40 points. Runner-up was Roger Landon on countback from John Purnell, both with 39 points. Winstanley, Landon and Purnell all received a one-shot cut in handicap.

Division 2 winner was Rick Wolski with 41 points. Second was Toby Joyce with 38 and third Stuart Walker with 37 points on countback from Dicketts. Wolski, Joyce and Dicketts all received a one-shot cut in handicap. Daphne Barker won the Ladies’ Stableford on Thursday of last week on countback from Joyce Collins, both with 32 points. Carole Reeves took third place on countback from Sheila Evans, Kathy North and Caroline Dover, all with 30 points.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33