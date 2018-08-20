Golfers agree to sell course

MEMBERS of a golf club in Emmer Green have voted in favour of relocation so the land can be sold for housing.

Eighty-three per cent voted to leave Reading Golf Club in Kidmore End Road and officials will go ahead with the sale to a developer so hundreds of homes can be built there.

A total of 319 members were in favour of the relocation with 64 against and the turnout was 78 per cent.

All members are club shareholders so would each receive thousands of pounds if the housing deal goes ahead.

The club will move to another club which has not been idenfitied.

Club chairman Colin Reed wrote to members asking them to cast their votes before Sunday with a recommendation to support relocation.

Most of the course is in South Oxfordshire and has been put forward as a possible site for housing in gthe district council’s local plan.

The other 3.75 acres, which include the clubhouse and car park, were eamarked for 130 homes in Reading Borough Council’s draft local plan for 130 homes.

Gary Stangoe, the club’s general manager, said: “The board recommended the club relocate to another facility which will be able to give us a home for the next 100 years and that is what the members have backed.

“The negotiations will take time and more information will be released as soon as possible.”

Sport England and England Golf have both approved the plans.

It is expected the existing 18-hole course would remain in use until 2020 when development could begin.