Stow wins Henley president’s annual prize by two points

RICHARD STOW triumphed in the annual President’s Prizes competition at Henley Golf Club.

His score of 42 Stableford points earned him the main prize and a two-cut reduction in his handicap.

Simon Hearn and Jonathan Coleman both had rounds of 40 points, which was a point better than Matthew Gladdish, Brian Broome and Kenny Roderick.

Janet Lawson won the ladies’ competition with a score of 37 points, which was a point better than runner-up Alison Barber. Maddy Field and ladies’ captain Ann Thomas were close behind with 35 points.

The 19+ competition was won by Bill Buffin with a score of 39 points, which was two points better than last year’s winner Geoff Varley.

Tim Lloyd who missed out on countback last year was again in contention with a score of 35 points to take third spot from Fred Maroudas on countback. Henry Bareham won the men’s longest drive competition whilst Nigel Hawkins claimed the nearest the pin competition. Karen Pollard won both the longest drive and nearest the pin competition for the ladies’ and Kelvin Logan won the putting competition. The Extra Medal was won by Andrew Carmichael with a net 65, which was a shot better than Mike Poulson. Ian Heggie was third with a score of net 68, a shot better than John Dowty in fourth place.

The Junior Total Negotiation Masters (Division 1) was won by Oscar Rait with a score of 39 points, which was a point better than the current club champion Angus Harris-White, who will be defending his title this weekend.

William Frood was third with 37 points, a point better than Tobias Pinnington and Tom Hancock.

Division 2 was won by Tom Petrie with 25 points, which was five points better than runner-up Callum Gaffney.

Meanwhile, Dan Rawlings and Richard Usher walked away with the PJP Cup at Caversham Heath Golf Club last Saturday.

Rawlings and Usher scored 46 points to win from Michael Deignan and Matt Jones, who recorded 44 points.

Kye Machin and Dave Williams were third, on countback from Stuart Webb and Andy Holmes, both pairs with 43 points.