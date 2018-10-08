Monday, 08 October 2018

Castle Royle wrap up Inter Club Trophy at Badgemore

BADGEMORE Park’s ladies’ section hosted their 19th Inter Club Trophy on Thursday of last week, an event which was attended by players from 12 clubs.

The format consisted of an individual team Stableford and four of a club’s best scores would count towards winning the trophy.

The winners of the club prize and the Inter Club Trophy with 131 points were Christina Andersson, Lynda Frost, Chrissie Eccleston, Gail Fuller, Jax Lawrence, and Amanda Button, from Castle Royle. Runners-up with 119 points were Elma Munroe, Anne Kennedy, Val Foster, Maria Clift, Mary Wingrove and Delia Norris from Henley.

The winning Team with 130 points were Clare Earthey from Oakland Park, Sylvine Andrews from Badgemore Park, Jenny O’Dare from Sand Martins, and Debbie Webb from Winter Hill. The second team, with 116 points was Julia Parsons from Mapledurham, Gail Fuller from Castle Royle, Barbara Salisbury from Reading, and Bryony Moore from Harleyford.

The best individual score for the lady who had not won a team or club prize, was Ann Clutton from Sand Martins with 33 points on countback.

