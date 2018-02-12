Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society

OUR annual meeting will take place at Whitchurch village hall on Thursday, February 15.

After the usual business, John Leighfield will give us an illustrated lecture about historic maps of our area.

He has also promised to bring a selection of maps from his extensive collection.

As he does not charge a fee, we will hold an Art Café in Whitchurch tomorrow (Saturday, February 10) in aid of Helen & Douglas House, his chosen charity.

On March 15. at the same venue, Margaret Simons, an experienced local history tutor, will talk about Reading in the Regency period.

This will be of especial interest to those who know the 18th century diaries of Caroline Lybbe Powys of Hardwick House, who attended race meetings there.

Reading was a fast-growing market town and many of the businesses there played a part in Whitchurch’s development.

Meetings begin at 7.30pm and are open to all. Non-members pay £3, which includes coffee and biscuits.