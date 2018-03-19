Monday, 19 March 2018

THE Goring Heath and Whitchurch spring show will take place at Goring Heath parish hall on April 7 from 2.30pm to 4pm.

Eleven trophies will be awarded for flowers, flower arranging, fresh produce, arts and crafts, eggs, baking and preserves, photography and children’s entries.

Entry forms should be returned to the organisers by 4.30pm on Friday, April 6. They can be downloaded at www.whitchurch
onthames.com

The themes for the photography section of villages’ autumn show on September 8 will be A Party, Wildlife in the Garden and A Holiday Photograph.

