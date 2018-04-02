Monday, 02 April 2018

Whitchurch and Goring Twinning Association

WE are delighted to welcome Janet Hurst on Thursday, April 19 with her talk entitled “Goring and Streatley’s hall of fame.”

She has researched many aspects of the history of the villages on opposite sides of the Thames and I think we will be surprised at how many people of note lived there.

The meeting will be at Whitchurch village hall at 8pm and all are welcome. Non-members pay £3, which includes tea and coffee served from 7.30pm.

In May we have a members-only meeting to hear Peter Hawley talk about Frank Loughborough Pearson, “the man who created Whitchurch village”.

