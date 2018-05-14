Monday, 14 May 2018

Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society

AT our meeting on May 17 we will be given a talk called “The man who created Whitchurch village” by Peter Hawley about the architect Frank Loughborough Pearson.

This will be a members- only meeting (membership is £12) and timing and venue will be revealed nearer the date.

Our outing on June 21 will be to Chalgrove to see the medieval wall paintings, with an explanatory talk. We hope also to visit Chalgrove Manor, the restored 14th century former hall house.

There will be a further outing in July.

When we reconvene after the summer we will be at Goring Heath parish hall on September 20 to hear Simon Wenham chart “The rise and fall of leisure boating on the Thames”.

To join the society, call Vicky Jordan on 0118 984 3260 or email vicky
jordan5@hotmail.com or email Alan Nicholls at alan_nicholls@hotmail.com

