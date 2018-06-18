Whitchurch and Goring Heath Twinning Association

OUR weekend celebrating 40 years of association with La Bouille in Normandy was full of sunshine, flowers and champagne.

Our hosts pulled out all the stops with the reception at the Mairie, restaurant dinner, livre d’or, gifts and a lovely outing to Giverney to see Monet’s garden.

We provided a celebration cake made by Alison Broadbridge, a pen and ink drawing by Jack Orford and a DVD about the Thames by Nick Brazil.