Monday, 18 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Whitchurch and Goring Heath Twinning Association

OUR weekend celebrating 40 years of association with La Bouille in Normandy was full of sunshine, flowers and champagne.

Our hosts pulled out all the stops with the reception at the Mairie, restaurant dinner, livre d’or, gifts and a lovely outing to Giverney to see Monet’s garden.

We provided a celebration cake made by Alison Broadbridge, a pen and ink drawing by Jack Orford and a DVD about the Thames by Nick Brazil.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33