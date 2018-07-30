Celebrating being boarders

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Monday, 30 July 2018
BOARDERS at the Oratory Preparatory School in Goring Heath organised a cake sale, lemonade stand and barbecue to celebrate National Boarding Week.
They also took part in the “Boarders run the UK” project in which they walked or ran a mile each and hosted a sleepover which their day pupil classmates could attend.
Finally, they visited the Isle of Wight and enjoyed outdoor activities including camping and white-water rafting.
Boarding housemaster Ed Binham said: “This week has been especially fun and the enjoyment they had from working together embodies the school’s atmosphere as a whole.”
30 July 2018
More News:
Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Council wins fight to stop 95 homes from being built
SONNING Common Parish Council has won a planning ... [more]
Villages have bus service reduced to once an hour
BUS services linking Sonning Common and Peppard ... [more]
Residents say ‘mansion’ would spoil riverside view
RESIDENTS and parish councillors in Wargrave have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say