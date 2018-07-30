Celebrating being boarders

BOARDERS at the Oratory Preparatory School in Goring Heath organised a cake sale, lemonade stand and barbecue to celebrate National Boarding Week.

They also took part in the “Boarders run the UK” project in which they walked or ran a mile each and hosted a sleepover which their day pupil classmates could attend.

Finally, they visited the Isle of Wight and enjoyed outdoor activities including camping and white-water rafting.

Boarding housemaster Ed Binham said: “This week has been especially fun and the enjoyment they had from working together embodies the school’s atmosphere as a whole.”