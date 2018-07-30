Monday, 30 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Celebrating being boarders

Celebrating being boarders

BOARDERS at the Oratory Preparatory School in Goring Heath organised a cake sale, lemonade stand and barbecue to celebrate National Boarding Week.

They also took part in the “Boarders run the UK” project in which they walked or ran a mile each and hosted a sleepover which their day pupil classmates could attend.

Finally, they visited the Isle of Wight and enjoyed outdoor activities including camping and white-water rafting.

Boarding housemaster Ed Binham said: “This week has been especially fun and the enjoyment they had from working together embodies the school’s atmosphere as a whole.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33