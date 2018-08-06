Rethink on courtyard

A RETROSPECTIVE planning application to resurface the courtyard at the almshouses in Goring Heath has been withdrawn.

The trustees of the Grade I listed buildings sought permission after replacing some of the stonework with smaller pebbles set in sand, cement and latex-bonded gravel.

They said the work was needed for health and safety reasons and to improve the appearance but they didn’t realise they needed planning permission.

Goring Heath Parish Council and the Chiltern Society objected, saying the materials were unsuitable for the 18th-century premises, but three of the almshouses’ elderly residents supported the application.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s conservation officers said the new materials were fine but planning permission was still needed.