Monday, 06 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rethink on courtyard

A RETROSPECTIVE planning application to resurface the courtyard at the almshouses in Goring Heath has been withdrawn.

The trustees of the Grade I listed buildings sought permission after replacing some of the stonework with smaller pebbles set in sand, cement and latex-bonded gravel.

They said the work was needed for health and safety reasons and to improve the appearance but they didn’t realise they needed planning permission.

Goring Heath Parish Council and the Chiltern Society objected, saying the materials were unsuitable for the 18th-century premises, but three of the almshouses’ elderly residents supported the application.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s conservation officers said the new materials were fine but planning permission was still needed.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33