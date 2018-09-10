Permission sought for old work

THE trustees of the almshouses in Goring Heath are seeking retrospective permission for the resurfacing of the Grade I listed building’s courtyard.

They have asked South Oxfordshire District Council to issue a certificate of lawful development for the work, which they carried out several years ago without seeking consent as they didn’t realise it was needed.

The trustees replaced a cobbled surface from the late Seventies with smaller pebbles set in sand, cement and latex-bonded gravel, saying it was needed to protect the safety of the elderly tenants.

Earlier this year they sought listed building consent but withdrew the application after being told this was not required but that ordinary planning permission was.

Goring Heath Parish Council and the Chiltern Society objected to the previous application, saying the materials were out of keeping with their 18th century setting.

However, three residents supported it, saying the new surface made the properties more accessible.

The district council’s planning officers have said the new materials are acceptable in principle.

A decision will be made by November.