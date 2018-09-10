Monday, 10 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Permission sought for old work

THE trustees of the almshouses in Goring Heath are seeking retrospective permission for the resurfacing of the Grade I listed building’s courtyard.

They have asked South Oxfordshire District Council to issue a certificate of lawful development for the work, which they carried out several years ago without seeking consent as they didn’t realise it was needed.

The trustees replaced a cobbled surface from the late Seventies with smaller pebbles set in sand, cement and latex-bonded gravel, saying it was needed to protect the safety of the elderly tenants.

Earlier this year they sought listed building consent but withdrew the application after being told this was not required but that ordinary planning permission was.

Goring Heath Parish Council and the Chiltern Society objected to the previous application, saying the materials were out of keeping with their 18th century setting.

However, three residents supported it, saying the new surface made the properties more accessible.

The district council’s planning officers have said the new materials are acceptable in principle.

A decision will be made by November.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33