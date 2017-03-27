Monday, 27 March 2017

Christie spoof

THE Goring Gap Players will perform Peter Gordon’s comedy Murdered To Death at the village hall from Wednesday to Saturday next week (7.30pm).

The play, a spoof of Agatha Christie’s classic mysteries, features a bumbling detective’s efforts to solve a murder amid a cast of shady and eccentric characters.

Tickets cost £12 and are available from Inspiration in High Street or visit
www.goringgapplayers.org.uk

