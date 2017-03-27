Christie spoof

School improves road safety after pupil is struck by car
Monday, 27 March 2017
THE Goring Gap Players will perform Peter Gordon’s comedy Murdered To Death at the village hall from Wednesday to Saturday next week (7.30pm).
The play, a spoof of Agatha Christie’s classic mysteries, features a bumbling detective’s efforts to solve a murder amid a cast of shady and eccentric characters.
Tickets cost £12 and are available from Inspiration in High Street or visit
www.goringgapplayers.org.uk
27 March 2017
