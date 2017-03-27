Monday, 27 March 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Plant sale day

A PLANT sale in aid of Goring Gap in Bloom will be held in Rectory Garden on April 29 from 10am to 4pm.

There will be a sale of plants, seeds, pots, old wire baskets, gardening books and other accessories.

Refreshments will be served in the village hall and the proceeds will go towards the refurbishment of the hall’s clock tower.

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33