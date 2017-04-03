Monday, 03 April 2017

Singer's funeral

A PRIVATE funeral has been held for George Michael, three months after his death.

The former Wham! singer died of natural causes at his home in Goring on Christmas Day, aged 53.

The funeral is believed to have been held at Highgate Cemetery in north London on Wednesday. Michael owned a house in the area.

A statement from his family said: “Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved son, brother and friend.”

