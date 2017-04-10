Monday, 10 April 2017

Rover scouts

GORING’S British Boy Scouts are to launch a new section for young adults.

The Thames Valley St George’s Rover Crew, which is aimed at former scouts aged over 17-and-a-half, will meet in the village either fortnightly or monthly.

Members will complete challenges to earn badges in the same way as their younger counterparts. They will also carry out community work and organise social events.

Anyone interested in joining should call leader David Cooksley on (01491) 872306.

